David Bailey - Watchdog Investigative Reporter

David joined the WZZM-TV Watchdog Investigative team in September of 2015 after winning "Best Reporter" from the Associated Press and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in West Michigan.

David's job is to investigate various acts of crime, government waste and fraud. He has more than 15 years experience reporting in West Michigan, having previously worked in our local area for the Fox and CBS stations.

David's been honored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with an four Emmy Awards including one for "Best Reporter" and has been nominated for 18 Emmy awards for various news reports. David's also won several Associated Press and MAB awards for breaking news reports and in-depth features.

David has advanced training in writing, interviewing, surveillance and research. He's been working in the news business on the air since he turned 18 years of age.

David obtained his journalism degree from Ohio University with honors. He also taught journalism at Grand Valley State University.

In his spare time, David loves sports, particularly college football and baseball. He also is an avid sports card collector.

