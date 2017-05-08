Emma Nicolas

Emma came to WZZM in July 2016 as an addition to the 13 Watchdog team. She’s originally from Austin, Texas, but graduated from the University of Missouri before moving further north to Grand Rapids.

She studied convergence journalism which led her to internships at the Missouri statehouse, New Europe a Brussels based newspaper and KOMU 8 the ABC-affiliate in Columbia, Missouri.

But most importantly, she is a mother of two cats and a lover of pizza and the outdoors.

Have a story idea or just feel like saying hi?

Send her an email at enicolas@wzzm13.com or tweet her at @emmasuenicolas.

© 2017 WZZM-TV