Noah Fromson joined the WZZM team in July 2017. He’s a proud native of Cleveland, Ohio and a recent graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Before moving to Grand Rapids, Noah was a resident reporter for CBS19 and WAHU FOX 27 News in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also worked for the Northwestern News Network, reporting and producing for a weekly sports newscast.

Noah loves playing music, spending time with family and crossing great movies and books off his list!

If you have a tip, story idea or would just like to chat, you can contact Noah at nfromson@wzzm13.com or tweet him @noahfromson.

© 2017 WZZM-TV