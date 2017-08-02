An Inconvenient Sequel Movie Review | Honest Reviews with Kim Holcomb

Kim Holcomb reviews Al Gore's new movie, An Inconvenient Sequel

In an effort to write Honest Reviews, I’ll cop to the external factors that might have altered my enjoyment or perception of the movie. Then, I’ll give you my review. Then, you can decide if it’s useful or not.

With that, here’s my review of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.

It’s been 25 years since former Vice President Al Gore started actively working to shed light on “global warming.”

It’s been 11 years since An Inconvenient Truth came out.

It’s been one day since I last read about a person who denies the existence of climate change.

An Inconvenient Sequel won’t change that person’s mind.

But it does have the potential to inspire members of the choir it’s preaching to.

The movie is told in three ways: visceral, political, and educational.

For the visceral, Gore travels from Greenland to Miami to the Philippines, where climate change is starkly visible (whether it’s glaciers literally exploding in the heat, or Ocean Drive being flooded by rising sea levels.) These scenes are by far the most startling and effective.

For the political, the audience is given a passenger’s seat to important meetings and historical events, like the Paris climate accord in 2015.

As for the educational element, there are a lot of power point presentations, on-stage, hosted by Gore. The filmmakers pre-suppose a certain level of interest and intellect from the audience. The information is critical, but if you dozed off during college lectures you may have trouble staying focused during the power points.

Still, I was impressed by the movie’s careful balance of urgency and hope. At one point, Gore says “Despair can be paralyzing.” He doesn’t want paralysis. He wants audiences woke.

The ending of An Inconvenient Sequel left me feeling dismayed, but it was no fault of Gore or the filmmakers. The Paris accord should have been the uplifting finale. But the Trump administration re-wrote that ending in June - leaving audiences, and the planet, with a far less satisfying one.

What is Honest Reviews? I’m a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. I interview actors and filmmakers. I’ve worked in broadcast television for 20 years.

I’m also a Seattle wife and mom who works full-time and sits in an hour of traffic (minimum) every day.

Sometimes I’m tired when I screen a movie. Sometimes I’m traveling and I miss my kids. Sometimes I’ve had a cocktail when I should have had a glass of water.

All of these things can impact my reaction to a film. Because I’m human.

