AP: Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told the AP that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

According to several media reports, the actress suffered a heart attack on a flight Friday afternoon.

TMZ and The Los Angeles Times reported that the actress, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. TMZ reports that the emergency occurred about 15 minutes before landing, and an EMT on the plane administered CPR before landing. The plane arrived just after noon PST and Fisher, 60, was rushed by paramedics to a nearby hospital. The LA Times reported that she is in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a call from the airport, but would not release any additional information, including the name, age or gender of the patient.

“At 12:11 pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from LAX for a patient that was in cardiac arrest," Erik Scott, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told USA TODAY. "Firefighter paramedics provided advanced life support and aggressively treated the patient whom was transported to a local hospital.”

People reports that Fisher was in London to film Season 3 of sitcom Catastrophe, which streams on Amazon in the USA. Co-star and co-creator Sharon Horgan shared a photo with Fisher on her Instagram last week, captioning it, "Me, General Leia and Kylo Ren's hand on the set of #catastrophe3." Horgan's co-creator, Rob Delaney, tweeted Wednesday that the third season of the show was "in the can."

Me, General Leia and Kylo Ren's hand on the set of #catastrophe3 @hellomerman A photo posted by Sharon Horgan (@sharonhorgan) on Dec 16, 2016 at 11:30am PST

Celebrities immediately took to social media to express their well-wishes for Fisher, including her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Fisher has been making waves recently promoting her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist, based on the diaries she kept while starring in the original Star Wars film as a 19-year-old. In the book she reveals, among other things, that she and her co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on-set that they kept secret for decades. She reprised her world-famous role in the seventh film of the sci-fi series, The Force Awakens, which hit theaters in December 2015. She also appears in the upcoming Episode VIII, which is currently in post-production, and set for release Dec. 17, 2017.

The actress, who is the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and singer/dancer/actress Debbie Reynolds, is also known for roles in Blues Brothers and Soapdish. She's appeared in guest-roles on TV shows like The Big Bang Theory, 30 Rock and most recently Bravo's Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce and Catastrophe.

Fisher's reps did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.