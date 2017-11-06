WZZM
Are you ready? American Idol's coming back this spring

April Stevens , WZZM 10:57 AM. EST November 06, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Idol fans, are you ready for a comeback?

According to Ryan Seacrest, American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 8 p.m. on WZZM 13. 

This year's judges will include Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and they're already planning on putting their own spin on the singing competition's reboot. 

