Are you ready? American Idol's coming back this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Idol fans, are you ready for a comeback?
According to Ryan Seacrest, American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 8 p.m. on WZZM 13.
This year's judges will include Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and they're already planning on putting their own spin on the singing competition's reboot.
If you missed it 1) what were you thinking... and 2) @AmericanIdol premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8p on ABC! #thenextidol pic.twitter.com/QgJXrxTepS— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 6, 2017
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs