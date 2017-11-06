Are you ready? American Idol's coming back this spring

Host Ryan Seacrest speaks in the audience during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Idol fans, are you ready for a comeback?

According to Ryan Seacrest, American Idol premieres Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 8 p.m. on WZZM 13.

This year's judges will include Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and they're already planning on putting their own spin on the singing competition's reboot.

If you missed it 1) what were you thinking... and 2) @AmericanIdol premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8p on ABC! #thenextidol pic.twitter.com/QgJXrxTepS — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 6, 2017

