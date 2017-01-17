'Bachelor' recap: Corrine drama is getting out of hand

The Bachelor Season 21 with Backstreet Boys

Oh my God, we’re back again.

That’s correct—the Backstreet Boys visited the Bachelor mansion this week, but before we can get into those details, Nick has to cut a few more ladies loose following that nasty goodbye to Sleepover Champion 2016, Liz. After a trench coat whipped cream side-date and a few last words, Nick said goodbye to Lacey, Hailey, and Elizabeth. But there’s no time to mourn, because we have a BSB-themed recap to go over.

Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely

On the first group date, the Backstreet Boys take the girls to dance practice where Jasmine G. and Danielle L. shine. But when Corrine gets left out, she bails because her skill set includes throwing temper tantrums and getting partially naked. She returns for the backup dance challenge, but BSB chooses Danielle L, who later snatches the group rose, as winner of a one-on-one serenade with Nick.

Not one to be outdone, Corrine steals Nick away afterward, then falls asleep, then wakes up to tell the girls all about her nanny, Raquel. In the midst of being ostracized for “being herself,” and “Making Corrine Great Again” (#MCGA), she says that she really wishes her nanny were there to make her some pasta, because it brings Raquel such joy. Blink twice if you need us, Raquel.

Shape of My Heart

Everyone loves Bachelor drama, but the best moments are when it appears love might actually be forming, which is what happens in the second half of Nick’s one-on-one with Vanessa.

Shoot for the moon, land among the barf? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Simu0rjGPX — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 17, 2017

Yes, Vanessa barfed on her zero gravity plane ride with Nick, but after the vomit comet cleared, they kissed (gross) and went to dinner. After opening up about their families, Nick and Vanessa share some tears before he offers up a rose. Vanessa is a thinking-man’s front-runner in a group of ladies who seem to thrive on the physical side of the show.

Quit Playing Games

In a Nick-themed triathlon, the girls work with Olympians to compete against each other in a long jump, javelin throw, and vault. Rachel, Alexis, and Astrid emerge as the final three. With one final competition, they sprint for a giant diamond ring to deliver to Nick in a hot tub—you honestly can’t make this stuff up. Rachel gets there first, but in a classic tortoise-hare-but-tortoise-didn’t-wear-an-athleisure-bra story, Astrid brings up third and snags the grounded ring as Rachel knocks it off. Take note ladies: leave that sports bra at home. I know I will.

And now for the weekly trifecta.

The Good

Lord be. Raven started the fire, but Vanessa stood in the middle of it and threw gasoline into the air.

“I’m not judging Corrine. I’m judging your actions,” were the final words of the night as Vanessa confronted Nick over his weird tolerance of Corrine’s antics. With a rose in hand, Vanessa’s move wasn’t an arrogant one. She knew she could be dismissed just as quickly as she was given a rose, but Vanessa’s stand seems to be a crux of the season between an absurd child’s tirade for attention and a potential search for love.

The Bad

Feeling like she’s out of the running already, Dominique takes the short (and only) one-on-one time she had with Nick and chastised him for not showing her enough attention. Mind you, she spent the entire time leading up to that brushing off Rachel and Sarah’s pep talk, but it wasn’t enough to persuade her to calm down. Pretty uninterested with the complaining, Nick breaks it off with Dominique and sends her home.

Nick: "My heart is telling me that I don't remember your name, and that probably isn't a good sign in our relationship." #TheBachelor — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) January 17, 2017

The Viall

In what becomes a bad habit, Corrine kicks off the episode’s cocktail party by throwing on a trench coat and barely anything else and meeting Nick with a can of Reddi-wip. It’s Varsity Blues with no attention to detail or execution. After being interrupted by Jasmine G, she goes off and cries before, in a Bachelor first, going to sleep before the rose ceremony. Did she have a rose already? Sure. But dress for the rose ceremony you want, not the rose ceremony you have.

