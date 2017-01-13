Behind the Mitten: Christopher Cross, Winter Wheat, GR Camper & Travel & RV Show

(Photo: miltk)

GRAND RAPIDS & KALAMAZOO - In concert, the Grammy award winning Christopher Cross performs at, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13; Forest Hills Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids

Winter Wheat 2017, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14; A celebration of Music and Dance. Two stages. My buddy Mark Lavengood and the Bluegrass Bonanaza..The Intersection in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show: A dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines combined with 200,000+ square feet results in the biggest RV Show in the state – The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show. Along with new RV’s, we have a remarkable selection of RV accessories, campgrounds and travel destinations!

AMSOIL Arenacross, Jan. 14 & 15; Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo Beer kicks off Saturday and runs through Jan 21 with more than 250 events, tastings and parings...such as the Sweetwaters Donut and Beer Pairing, 10 a.m. Jan. 14;

What's coming up on BTM:

Gonzo and Amy Sherman will stop at Perrin Brewing Company for the No Problems Training Run on tje second Tuesday of each month. We talk to race organizers, the Road Warriors and so much more! make sure to tune in Sunday night.

