Behind the Mitten: Golf, ice & Founders Firkin

GRAND RAPIDS AND COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - What's going on this weekend? What are you going to do?

Fore! It's time for the annual West Michigan Golf Show, which takes place Friday through Sunday at DeVos Place. You'll find the area's top equipment dealers, courses and resorts, just in time to plan your summer golf getaway. You'll also find free lessons, seminars, giveaways and the Treetops Par 3 challenge.

Ice Bar: Winter Games at the Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is teaming up with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. for Valent-Ice 2017! Imagine ice foosball, classic yard games, and three different ICE BAR menus served on West Michigan's longest bar made of ice! Activities run February 10-12 under the Market Shed at the Downtown Market.

4th Annual Founders Firkin Freezeout

Firkin Freezeout is one of our most unique and favorite parties of the year. It's an outdoor, all-ages event taking place in the Founders Tap Room in its Beer Garden and features more than 40 expertly-crafted firkins, special food offerings, live ice carving and more! There's no cover for this 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. event: just show up, bundle up, drink up, and live it up!

