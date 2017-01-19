Behind the Mitten: HopCat Crack Fries, Harlem Globetrotters, & Kzoo Beer & Restaurant Week

(Photo: miltk)

John Gonzalez and Amy Sherman are on the search for Michigan's Best Bowling! Head to MLIVE.com for more information

HopCat in Grand Rapids is celebrating its 9th anniversary on Saturday with free crack fries, bottle releases and its annual Crack Fries Eating Contest. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. where customers will get free Crack fries with any purchase from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The contest begins at 3 p.m. Entry is $5. Register in advance.

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are back:

Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids Jan 22 at 2 p.m.

Fans can meet the players and get autographs after the game.

Kalamazoo Beer Week, continues through Saturday...many events continue, including The CANtucky Derby on Jan 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the State Theatre.



By the way, if you're in the area... Kalamazoo Restaurant Week runs Jan. 21-28.

What's coming up on BTM:

Gonzo and Amy will take you Tibbs Brewing Co., which is ready for Kalamazoo Beer Week! They'll talk to reps from the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, Miller Auditorium and the Mall City Harmonizers -- who will tell you how to get a singing Valentine for Valentine's Day. Make sure to tune in: 6 p.m. Sunday on Newsradio WOOD 1300 and 1069FM.

