(Photo: miltk)

What's going on this weekend:

The Lumineers, Jan. 26; VanAndel Arena in Grand Rapids; the GRAMMY nominated band is touring to support its sophomore effort, Cleopatra, which has garnered critical acclaim. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 p.m.

The 3rd annual Wine Not? Winter Wine festival returns to downtown Kalamazoo, at the Radisson Plaza Hotel on January 28. All your favorite wineries from around Michigan and across the country, in one place, with over 40 wineries and more than 100 wines. Featuring wine tasting and sampling, meet and greet with the winemakers, vendor booths, and live music from the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

The first-year Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park. The event features a 5K race, special beer release, live music with headliner Mustard Plug and an opportunity to help Kids Food Basket.

The first-year Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park. (Photo: Perrin's Ice Jam Eventbrite page)

What's coming up on BTM:

Amy Sherman and John Gonzalez go to Lansing behind the scenes at the Wagon Wheel for great food, Michigan craft beer and bowling, of course.

They also talk Michigan spirits with American Fifth and learn about some upcoming festivals with Paul Starr from ImABeerHound. Make sure to tune in at 6 p.m. Sunday on WOOD Radio.

(© 2017 WZZM)