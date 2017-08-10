Blowing out Birthday Candles Spreads 14 Times More Bacteria
If you have ever wondered about bacteria spreading over the communal birthday cake when your loved one blows out the candle, your fear was real. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and why you shouldn't worry about it.
WZZM 11:35 AM. EDT August 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Man accused of raping diaper-clad boy, using…Aug 10, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
2 people seriously hurt in Zeeland Township crashAug 10, 2017, 12:23 p.m.
-
New report shows Grand Rapids Home for Veterans…Aug 10, 2017, 11:21 a.m.