Daytime Emmy Awards Honor Steve Harvey and Ellen Degeneres As the Stars of Daytime Talk Shows
Steve Harvey won two awards for his work on 'Family Feud' and his 'The Steve Harvey Show'. Ellen Degeneres also won on the historic 20th anniversary of her public coming out. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.
WZZM 8:58 AM. EDT May 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
WZZM 13 Puppy CJ leaves for her Paws WIth A Cause journeyMay. 1, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
U-M's Austin Hatch, survivor of 2 crashes, on…Apr 30, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
Good-bye to cabin life: U.S. government tells owners…Apr 30, 2017, 12:20 p.m.