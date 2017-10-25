Einstein's Handwritten Theory About Happiness Sells For Over a Million Dollars
Albert Einstein left a note with a bellman instead of a tip in 1922. That note just sold at Winner's Auctions & Exhibitions for over a million dollars. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) shares the story and the advice.
WZZM 10:15 AM. EDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Jeffrey Willis' trial continues, day 6Oct 25, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Grand Rapids: Police investigating armed robbery at bankOct 25, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
Confirmed: No PFAS at East Rockford Middle SchoolOct 25, 2017, 8:38 a.m.