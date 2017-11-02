Millennials Will Go Crazy For The Best Twist On Avocado On Toast
There's nothing more millennial than broadcasting yourself on social media, filling up with rage when your iCloud storage gets full and avocado on toast. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WZZM 12:05 PM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Day 10 of Jeffrey Willis' trialNov. 2, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Is the government planning a nationwide blackout?Nov. 1, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Millions of fire extinguishers recalled due to malfunctionNov. 2, 2017, 9:42 a.m.