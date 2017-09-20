Planning What To Wear At Your Own Funeral Is Becoming A Thing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
West Michigan Humane Society holds summer camp
More Stories
-
MSP trooper dies following serious accident while on dutySep 20, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
1 hurt in shooting that leads to standoffSep 20, 2017, 4:01 a.m.
-
DeVos attends opening of Michigan State research centerSep 20, 2017, 1:55 p.m.