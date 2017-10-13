The Diet Avocado Now Exists, But Is That A Good Thing?

If you love a nice avocado toast with your morning coffee but are worried about the fat contained in the tasty topping, a Spanish company is introducing the world to the Diet Avocado. Buzz60's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.

WZZM 2:10 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

