This Extremely Rare 1967 Corvette Could Be Yours

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Police charge motorist in Times Square crash that…May 19, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
'She was the most amazing person,' best friend…May 18, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in bedMay 19, 2017, 9:14 a.m.