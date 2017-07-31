Why You Shouldn't Post Vacation Pics While on Vacation
You should think twice before posting vacation pictures on social media while you're on vacation, no matter how many comments and 'likes' you collect. It's an invitation for burglars that no one is home. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WZZM 12:15 PM. EDT July 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Coast Guard ships arrive in Grand HavenJul 31, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Grand Rapids man hosts a free yard sale, ends up…Jul 30, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
-
Trump to award first Medal of Honor to Vietnam Army medicJul 31, 2017, 7:04 a.m.