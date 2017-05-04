Cedar Point opens Melt location

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Suspect in Lowell horse barn fire called a public…May. 4, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
What's new at Cedar Point in 2017: Everything you…May. 5, 2017, 6:15 a.m.
-
Student 'nerf assasins' charged with assaultMay. 4, 2017, 11:40 p.m.