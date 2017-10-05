Celebrating Michigan Distilleries: Rendezvous shares recipe using Journeyman Distillery

Courtesy: AHC+Hospitality

GRAND RAPIDS - Throughout ArtPrize we've been highlighting the growing distillery industry in The Mitten. Today, Danielle Grizwold and Nicholas Walsh from the new Rendezvous inside Amway Grand Plaza will show us how to make a Smoked Manhattan using Journeyman Distillery 's Last Feather Rye

Recipe:

Smoked Manhattan

Angostura bitters

Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth

Journeyman Distillery's Last Feather Rye

Seasoned with hickory smoke and garnished with orange zest and a twist.

Served UP or on the rocks

© 2017 WZZM-TV