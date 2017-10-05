WZZM
Celebrating Michigan Distilleries: Rendezvous shares recipe using Journeyman Distillery

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 12:22 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - Throughout ArtPrize we've been highlighting the growing distillery industry in The Mitten. Today, Danielle Grizwold and Nicholas Walsh from the new Rendezvous inside Amway Grand Plaza will show us how to make a Smoked Manhattan using Journeyman Distillery's Last Feather Rye 
 
Recipe:
 
Smoked Manhattan
 
Angostura bitters
 
Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth
 
Journeyman Distillery's Last Feather Rye 
 
Seasoned with hickory smoke and garnished with orange zest and a twist. 
 
Served UP or on the rocks

