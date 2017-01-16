Blue Spoon announces new handmade pasta concept for Downtown Market

Ravioli and other fresh homemade pasta, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Blue Spoon, a Downtown Market Hall eatery run by Goodwill, has announced a new menu concept focused on handmade pasta.

Blue Spoon Pasta Studio celebrated their soft opening on Jan. 14. The grand opening will follow next month.

Blue Spoon, a Goodwill Industries food retailer and catering service, will feature handmade pastas for made-to-order meals, complimented by homemade sauces, salads and breads along with dried pasta for shoppers to purchase and take home.

Blue Spoon is transitioning the space from their "Soup and Spuds" concept. "The concept of the Downtown Market is based around experimentation and local, handmade food," said Mimi Fritz, president and CEO of the Downtown Market in a press release. "We love to support our tenants in developing new concepts and ideas that embrace food innovation, and Blue Spoon continues to do that while still providing fresh, locally made meals."

Pasta Studio's noodles will be handmade right behind the front counter, giving Downtown Market guests an up-close and educational view of the process. Sauces and pastas will utilize various herbs grown on-site.

"Blue Spoon's catering and contract food service program continues to be the focus of our business model, but having a retail space at the Downtown Market where we can try out new concepts and train individuals in different types of food preparation is key for our job placement program," said Jill Wallace, chief marketing officer for Goodwill in the release. "Our Market Hall space allows us to continue experimenting with menu offerings while also creating visibility within the community."

For more information, visit www.downtownmarketgr.com or www.goodwillgr.org.

