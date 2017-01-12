Chick-fil-A officially opens in West Michgan!

Drive through customers wait in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on August 1, 2012 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan finally has a Chick-fil-A! The popular restaurant opened it's doors at 6:30 a.m, Thursday, Jan. 12.

If you plan on visiting the restaurant expect lines, but not long waits. General Manager, Kelly Johnson says "We are expecting efficiency, we have a lot of systems in place, even outside that we're ready for."

Line of cars waiting to get to Chick-Fil-A @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Fdr7xMofMF — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) January 12, 2017

Chick-fil-A will be open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit cfarestaurant.com/grandrapidssouth.

