Chick-fil-A officially opens in West Michgan!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan finally has a Chick-fil-A! The popular restaurant opened it's doors at 6:30 a.m, Thursday, Jan. 12.
If you plan on visiting the restaurant expect lines, but not long waits. General Manager, Kelly Johnson says "We are expecting efficiency, we have a lot of systems in place, even outside that we're ready for."
Line of cars waiting to get to Chick-Fil-A @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Fdr7xMofMF— Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) January 12, 2017
Chick-fil-A will be open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit cfarestaurant.com/grandrapidssouth.
