Chick-fil-A officially opens in West Michgan!

Kamady Rudd gets a look at the last hour of people in line for free Chick-fil-A after 24 hours of camping out.

Kamady Rudd, WZZM 2:22 PM. EST January 12, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - West Michigan finally has a  Chick-fil-A! The popular restaurant opened it's doors at 6:30 a.m, Thursday, Jan. 12.

If you plan on visiting the restaurant expect lines, but not long waits. General Manager, Kelly Johnson says "We are expecting efficiency, we have a lot of systems in place, even outside that we're ready for."

Chick-fil-A will be open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Related: GRBJ: Chick-fil-A re-submits plan for Knapp's Corner location

For more information, visit cfarestaurant.com/grandrapidssouth.

