Craft Spirit Medals, Cuba and Beer Fest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mark Wahlberg visits Grand Rapids
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
School starting earlier for many Kent County schools
-
Man's gun missing since 1977 found in Texas
-
31 people nabbed in West Michigan since November
-
Teen hunter killed in Oceana County
-
House bill would give homeowners a choice
-
Memorial fund supports mental health programs
-
Hudsonville man reuniting with Syrian mother
-
Zeeland teen had hiccups for nearly 2 years
More Stories
-
Eastbound I-196 closed in Hudsonville for crash,…Feb 22, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
-
Grand Rapids sergeant involved in Kuiper case gets…Feb 22, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Deputy comes across 3 overdose victims near 28th…Feb 22, 2017, 1:21 p.m.