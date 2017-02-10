Dinner and a movie? Look no further than the theatre

Celebration! Cinema unveiled its newest Oscar’s location at Celebration! Cinema North (2121 Celebration! Drive NE).

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Trying to plan an evening out with dinner and a movie? Consider showing up early at Celebration! Cinema North for a meal and drinks at Oscar's before the show.

According to a press release, Oscar’s is a place to have conversations with friends, to network, have dinner with family or to discuss movies.

Oscar’s is not only serving food and drinks to moviegoers but also the general public.

“We believe we’ve created a space that appeals to everybody, not just moviegoers,” said JD Loeks, President of Celebration! Cinema in the release. “We’re trying to use our lobby spaces to connect people and build relationships.”

Oscar’s at a glance:

Seating for over 50 people.

Fresh-prepared food and drinks - enjoyed at Oscar’s or in your movie

On-tap features include a number of West Michigan breweries including Brewery Vivant, Bells, Perrin and Founders

Specialty movie-related cocktails

Located inside the lobby of Celebration! Cinema North

Full menu that includes artisan pizzas, appetizers and salads

