Harmony Brewing participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Harmony Brewing is one of many breweries and restaurants participating in Grand Rapids' Cool Brews. Hot Eats. in 2018.

This year, the beer infused menu items are even more over the top.

You can get a The Other Chicken Pot Pie, Stouted Caramelized Onion Dip or No-Bake Truffle Beer Balls from Harmony this time around.

The Other Chicken Pot Pie: $16.99 - Our take on the classic with a different kind of pie! Erste lager braised pulled chicken, roasted carrots, beer-soaked potatoes, and fontina cheese on a white sauce base. Finished after the oven with a sweet pea puree & fresh rosemary.

Stouted Caramelized Onion Dip: $6.49 - Caramelized sweet onion dip made with our Black Perle Stout served with chips and crudites.

No-Bake Truffle Beer Balls: $5.99 - No-bake chocolate truffles made with our Winter Warmer. A delicious, sweet & malty finish to your meal!

