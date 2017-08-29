Kid Rock opening hometown restaurant-bar in Little Caesars Arena

Kid Rock performs during the 2010 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

DETROIT - Kid Rock won't just be opening Detroit's new arena with six shows — he's going to have a permanent presence there.

Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant, to open on the Woodward Avenue side of Little Caesars Arena, will serve "classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes," along with "local beers and craft cocktails," according to today's announcement.

The establishment, which will be decked out in Kid Rock memorabilia, will maintain a regular schedule open to the public, including non-event days. The rear of the restaurant will include an entryway to the arena for those holding tickets to games or concerts.

A rendering of the interior of Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit restaurant, opening in Little Caesars Arena with local beer and craft cocktails, artist memorabilia and live music, with a focus on local talent. (Photo: Little Caesars Arena)

The 5,800-square-foot, 230-seat establishment will also showcase Detroit-area musicians.

Kid Rock's spot was one of two formally announced today by arena officials. Also on tap is the District Market, "an array of distinctive food stations" offering a variety of foods, coffees and cocktails.

Kid Rock is set to inaugurate Little Caesars Arena with a six-show stand that begins Sept. 12. The Red Wings and Pistons will begin their campaigns at the new venue in the weeks that follow.

The Made in Detroit brand, launched by designer Robert Stanzler in 1989, was purchased in 2006 by Kid Rock, a longtime fan of the apparel who wore it onstage and in videos.

Kid Rock's restaurant will join celebrity-owned establishments in metro Detroit that include Cheli's Chili Bar (Chris Chelios), the Roasting Plant (Hill Harper) and Wahlburgers (Mark and Donnie Wahlberg).

© 2017 Detroit Free Press