P.F. Chang's offering free lettuce wraps today only

Twitter screenshot

In case you missed it, a Chicago TV station had a miscue that went viral on social media over the weekend.

It involved a graphic showing P.F. Chang’s Asian-themed restaurants as a sponsor of the Winter Olympics currently being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Now P.F. Chang’s is having a little fun with the mistake. And the fun equates to free food.

Today only, the restaurant chain is changing the name of their popular P.F. Chang's Lettuce Wraps to Pyeongchang Lettuce Wraps. And as part of the fun, you can receive a free order of Pyeongchang Lettuce Wraps with any entrée purchase. This is a dine-in only offer.

To get the free wraps you will need to download a bar code at www.pfchangs.com.

