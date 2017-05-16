Restaurant Week GR announces lunch options for 8th annual event

(Photo: Restaurant Week GR)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The eighth annual Restaurant Week GR will take place from August 9 to 20!

Experience Grand Rapids says scores of local restaurants will offer special meals during the 12-day culinary event for either $28 per person for a 3-course dinner or two dine for $28 at select locations.

New to the 2017 event, lunch will be included at some restaurants for just $14 a person for a 2-course meal.

Participating locations will be announced on June 19.

For more information, visit www.RestaurantWeekGR.com.

