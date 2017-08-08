Restaurant Week Grand Rapids begins now!

Restaurant Week GR 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you've ever needed an excuse to try a new restaurant, or an old favorite, Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is it!

The more than 60 restaurants participating offer meals not found on their menu during the rest of the year. There are also many different ways to take advantage of the menu.

The local restaurants offer these earth-to-table meals at affordable prices. You can choose from a three course dinner for $28 per person. Select locations also offer a combination meal that can be shared between two people for $28.

Some restaurants also offer lunch at just $14 a person for a two course meal.

Restaurants donate $1 from each meal sold to the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College. Reservations are available for select locations!

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their unique menu options, click here.

