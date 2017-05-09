Russo's to open grocery store in downtown Grand Rapids

Russo's International Market is set to open a downtown grocery store, bistro and deli.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Russo's International Market is set to open a downtown grocery store, bistro and deli.

Pending city approval, the store will take over the former Bagger Dave's location on 241 West Fulton.

The 4,500-square-foot store will feature catering, deli, grocery, delivery, curbside pick-up and a 60-seat indoor and 40-seat outdoor bistro.

The Russo family plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration once construction is finished.

According to a press release, the 29th Street location will continue to offer its 45-foot deli case, with over 300 meats and cheeses from around the world, olives, fresh baked breads, oils, pastas with Russo sauces, their own homemade Villa Russo frozen entrees, a vast selection of craft beers and liquor, thousands of wines, kitchenware and more.

For more information on Russo’s International Market, visit russosgr.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV