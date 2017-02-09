Second Chick-fil-A location opens in West Michigan

WZZM
Kamady Rudd, WZZM 11:19 AM. EST February 09, 2017

WYOMING, MICH. - West Michigan can now enjoy Chick-fil-A in two locations. The first opened in Gaines Township earlier this year, and the second opened it's doors today, Feb. 9, at 700 54th St. SW in Wyoming.

The restaurant's grand opening welcomed the "First 100" with a free Chick-fil-A meal every week for a year.

Contestants braved the weather staying overnight in the parking lot for the freebie food. They entered the building today at 6 a.m., right before the doors officially opened at 6:30 a.m.

Chick-fil-A is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

