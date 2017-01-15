Taste of My Town: Bistro Bella Vita

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The winter months are all about comfort food, and few do that better than Bistro Bella Vita in downtown Grand Rapids.

A warm, inviting space, the bistro has always had that bustling big city feel, even before GR was booming. We checked it out for this week's Taste of My Town.

"This March, we're celebrating our 20th year anniversary which is fantastic," explained Lauren Jaenicke. "We've seen such huge exponential growth in the city with restaurants and housing developments and colleges, we're so excited to be a part of that hustle and bustle but we really love that we are a staple downtown."

"I love the bistro because its a really warm and cozy atmosphere and the food is delicious. It's a great place to gather," said one visitor. "The food is always spectacular, there is always something new to try," said another.

Specializing in house made pastas, prepare to be impressed. They make all their pasta on location, and serve it al dente.

"If you haven't been here I would say it's comfort food with a twist, so you have house made pastas you have house made breads, everything is made here in house so I think that is what gives you the warmth in this large space is that warmth of the food," said Lauren. "What we really love is creating the experience."

Bistro Bella Vita is part of the well-regarded Essence Restaurant Group that includes the Green Well and the Grove in East Town.

And you heard it here first: "We will be announcing a fourth location soon. But I assure you it will be fantastic, it will be food first and it will be friendly service and maybe we are looking at expanding out of the downtown Grand Rapids area."

Bistro Bella Vita is located on Grandville, near the Van Andel Arena. Click here to check out their menu.

