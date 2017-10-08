Taste of My Town: Brick and Porter

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine is coming to an end, but the Weekend Morning team wanted to show you one last venue that's also got tasty food and local craft beers.

Located in the heart of Grand Rapids, Brick and Porter has gotten a lot of attention from those seeking out art along with a comfortable spot to dine.

"I really enjoyed moving to Grand Rapids in the middle of ArtPrize," said a newcomer to GR. "I think it's comfortable and I've always been able to get a seat right away so living next door I've already made it a regular spot."

Brick and Porter is wrapping up year two of being an ArtPrize venue. "Just everywhere you go there's a venue so you can take a lot in in a short period of time so that's kind of neat," said another visitor.

"It's cool to see all the different kind of art that people will come up with," said owner Vasilios Sepsakos. He has enjoyed serving visitors the past 19 days, showcasing their ever-changing food and beer menu.

"I really like the food. I think the food is really high quality," said another diner. "Brick and Porter is great. They have awesome Bloody Mary's" said another. "The draft list is always different every week so it keeps you on your toes," said another.

The menu reflects the upscale pub atmosphere. One of the popular dishes is the Meat Wagon burger which is piled high with 1/2 lb patty, pastrami, Swiss cheese, bacon and much more.

Long after the art comes down, Brick and Porter will be serving creative dishes and craft beer in downtown Grand Rapids." I don't think we ever let anyone leave unhappy. Come, give us a try," said Sepsakos.

Brick and Porter is located on Monroe Center just west of Division St. They have brunch on Saturdays and Sundays until noon. Click here to check out their menu.

