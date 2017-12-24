Taste of My Town: Butcher's Union

(Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Make no bones about it, Butcher's Union on the west side specializes in meat and whiskey in a big way.

The gastro pub on Bridge Street is all decked out for the holidays, but something that doesn't need any dressing up -- their food and drink.

Executive Chef Alexis Rocha showed us how they whip up some of their signature brunch dishes including the Blackberry Dutch Pancake, with a healthy serving of some of the thickest bacon you've ever seen -- as well as their impressive Steak and Eggs with fingerling potatoes.

The place opened in February and has been warmly welcomed by the West Side neighborhood that has seen so much change as of late.

Chef Rocha tells us the goal was to create a warm and welcoming space where guests want to linger, in every season.

Click here to learn more about Butcher's Union. They are open 7 days a week with brunch currently served on Sundays. They hope to add a Saturday brunch soon as well.

