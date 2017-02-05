Taste of My Town: Emma Lynn's Chicken and Waffles

Emma Lynn's Chicken and Waffles specializes in southern favorites, like, of course, chicken and waffles. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - Authentic southern food is a rare find in West Michigan, but owner Clarence Kelly is serving up all the southern favorites right in Byron Center.

Kelly opened his restaurant, Emma Lynn's Chicken and Waffles, in memory of his grandma. He used her recipes as a starting point when crafting the menu. Besides chicken and waffles, the menu includes favorites like shrimp and grits, and catfish.

Sundays are known as 'soul food Sundays,' where the menu includes even more southern staples.

If you're planning on dining in, just a head's up: everything is made to order, so it may take more time to prepare.

Emma Lynn's is located at 530 76th Street in Byron Center. They are open Tuesday-Sunday.

For the menu and more information, head to the website here.

Don't forget to check for upcoming events on their Facebook page here.

Contact Laura Hartman: lhartman@wzzm13.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurahartmanwx

(© 2017 WZZM)