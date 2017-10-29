Taste of My Town: Hamburger Mikey

Create a burger any way you'd like it at Hamburger Mikey. All ingredients are fresh, and the choices are up to you. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Hamburger Mikey is proving that a simple, fresh menu is all it takes in the restaurant business.

There are only three food items offered at Hamburger Mikey's: hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and fries. However, each burger is customizable. Tim Taylor, managing partner of the restaurant, believes their success is due to keeping things straightforward.

"We have an exceptional burger," said Taylor. "No smoke and mirrors, just fresh food."

The food is so fresh, there are no food freezers in the building.

Speaking of the building, it used to be the Ice Pick punk club. Tim's parents, Mike and Mary Jane Burling, purchased the place a few years ago. Last November, they opened Hamburger Mikey, named after Mike Burling.

"My parents bought the building about four years ago and we thought lets make a burger place out of it," said Taylor.

Hamburger Mikey also focuses on exceptional customer service. There's no surprise the restaurant is a finalist of the Celebrated Service Award.

"I love that when you walk in here right away you feel like it's not your first time," said a diner. "They make you feel great every time you walk in."

Hamburger Mikey is located at 1129 3rd Street in Muskegon. They are open 11 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday.

Find more from Hamburger Mikey on their Facebook Page.

