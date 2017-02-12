Taste of My Town: Herb and Fire Pizzeria

GRANDVILLE, MICH. - The concept of fast-casual pizza is catching on across West Michigan and now a well-known name is venturing into the custom-built craze as well. The Uccello Hospitality Group recently opened Herb and Fire Pizzeria in Grandville.

What sets Herb and Fire apart is their unbelievable selection of fresh and unique toppings. We checked it out for this week's Taste of My Town.

Fresh sauces, meats, cheeses, veggies, there are toppings galore to choose from at Herb and Fire Pizzeria in Grandville.

"You can go down the line and create your own however you like it," explained Executive Chef Alan Riehl. "Starting with our fresh dough, our homemade sauces, all of our toppings are homemade and as authentic as we can make them. After we get your order we are going to get you through in about 3 or 4 minutes."

And unlike most pizza places, you don't have to worry about paying more per topping.

"It's unlimited so you can create things however you like them. That's the same with our signature items as well. You can take off, you can add so it really gives you the freedom to make things exactly how you like it. And also to be able to come in more than once a week because you can do different things," said Riehl.

"There are so many options that you normally don't get other places so its fun to try some different things," said one diner. "We are doing things from scratch, we are making our own meatballs, we make all of our own dough, we make all of our own sauces, our family recipe sausage," Riehl continued.

"You know the Uccellos family has over 40 years of experience so they know how to do things right and we feel like we have kind of taken that and added it into the fast casual pizza market," he said. And it's not just the craft pizzas that are drawing crowds. They've got a nice selection of craft beers as well.

"We offer all MI craft beers which is a very fun thing for us. We usually have 4 Michigan beers on draft that we rotate through. We try to keep them as close to Grand Rapids as we can," Riehl said.

Click here for a look at their menu, hours and location. They also offer catering.

A second location will soon be coming to West Michigan, at Knapps Corner.

