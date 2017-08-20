Taste of My Town: Love's Ice Cream

Love's Ice Cream is located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. They use high-end organic ingredients to make unique flavored ice cream and vegan gelato. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Born and raised in West Michigan, Love's Ice Cream founder Chris McKellar just might be the most progressive and inventive ice cream maker in the state. That's why it's no surprise that he didn't shy away from Health Reporter Valerie Lego's challenge to create an ice cream flavor with charcoal in it.

Visitors praise Love's Ice Cream for its bold flavors and high-end ingredients. So it's no surprise McKellar was willing to test a new trend in the ice cream world: charcoal ice cream.

"it is an activated charcoal flavored ice cream that is sort of a trend now in the food world so it makes is completely midnight black and its a Michigan balaton cherries in there blended up," said McKeller.

Love's Ice Cream also features several flavors of vegan gelato.

Love's Ice Cream is located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market and also have a seasonal ice cream truck. Follow Love's Ice Cream on Facebook for the latest updates.

