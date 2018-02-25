Taste of My Town: Matchbox

Matchbox in Eastown is well known for their breakfast menu. One of the favorites is the eggs benedict. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Formerly in the space known as Brandywine, Matchbox in the Eastown district is quickly becoming a local favorite.

"The way I classify this restaurant is a Jewish deli meets American diner over the bar," said owner Sue Chaitin.

Recently celebrating their one-year anniversary, Matchbox is well-known for their comfort breakfast and lunch menu. They also offer a dinner menu.

"We have a fantastic dinner and a lot of people aren't used to that," said Chaitin.

Matchbox is serving up anniversary specials through the month of February, like this blue steak dinner. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Some of the favorites include the matzo ball soup and the mile-high sandwiches. Matchbox is one of the few restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area that offers Jewish-influenced food.

Locals were hesitant about big changes once Sue and husband Eric Chaitin purchased Brandywine, but the area has warmly embraced the new feel to an old space.

"We just changed everything and you kind of take a chance because you really don't know what the reaction is going to be but I think it was a really welcome reaction," said Chaitin.

The restaurant is also serving up fun cocktails. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

The Chaitins are familiar with restaurant ownership: they also own Ottawa Beach Inn in Holland and the Mermaid Bar and Grill in Saugatuck.

