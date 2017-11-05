Taste of My Town: Mazzo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Modern Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. The team at Mazzo, on Monroe, hopes you'll enjoy their tradition of "joining together to celebrate the love of food and friendship."

"We're an Italian restaurant that specializes in scratch recipes," explained Chef Clark Frain. Some of your Italian favorites are on the menu, with a Sicilian flair.

"Wood fired pizzas, we do scratch pasta, we really have a great gnocchi and a house meatball," he explained. But one of the unusual features makes the restaurant stand out is the raw bar. Featuring oysters and other seafood, it's a portion of the menu you have try.

"I have dietary restrictions," said a diner. "To be going to an Italian restaurant with dietary restrictions but the salmon here is fabulous, the smoked salmon."

The restaurant is owned by a popular name in greater Grand Rapids, the Uccello family. "Uccello's have a great background, a legacy of over 21 years of providing great service and food and Farro just wanted to have a lot of excitement with this location," said Clark.

The restaurant is creating a lot of buzz with their beautiful dish presentation and big city ambiance. "We have a pretty good aura. Our playlist is fun and trendy. We have a lot of energy. We feel like that's important and part of our dining experience. We really feel fortunate to be in the heart of the city with so much going on around us," said Chef Clark.

"What's not to like about Mazzo?" said another diner. "First, the ambiance, the place is extraordinary. The location, right center downtown right across from the art museum. The staff is extraordinary, the Chef Clark is off the hook, it's just incredible Italian food in a great atmosphere in an extraordinary city."

"I think it's great there's a variety downtown and i think they add something great to the mix."

Mazzo is right across the street from the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Monroe. Click here to check out their menu and hours. They are closed on Sundays.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV