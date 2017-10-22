Taste of My Town: Noco Provisions

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We love checking out new restaurants for our weekly Taste of My Town feature and this week is no exception with our visit to Noco Provisions on Cascade Road.

"Noco stands for northern comfort," explained Executive Chef Adam Watts.

Bright and airy, neighbors are thrilled about newcomer Noco Provisions. "It's all windows. It's light and bright and the ambiance is fantastic," said one diner.

But it's the menu that keeps diners coming back. "Our menu really speaks to regional American comfort food," explained Adam.

Opening their doors in July, you'll notice inspiration from many regions of the United States: out west, out east, and down south. Everything is made from scratch.

Chef Adam whipped up one of their most popular lunch dishes, their fried chicken sandwich with kale slaw.

If you are not looking for a full meal, their appetizers are also turning heads. "I love the hors de ouvers, they are really good. I love the toasts, especially the egg salad," said another visitor.

They feature an extensive list of craft cocktails as well as 24 craft beers on tap.

And you don't have to leave empty handed. "All the items on the Provision Wall are found in our menu so we like to be able to offer some of the more unique and hard to find ingredients that are in our menu to our guests," said Adam.

"We take pride in what we do, from beginning to end," he said. And it's pride you can taste.

Fridays and Saturdays are busy at Noco. Valet parking is available on those evenings.

Click here to check out the menu and hours.

