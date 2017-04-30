Taste of My Town: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in occasions and has the perfect size cake to serve your cake needs. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Bundt cake may not be your favorite dessert yet, but once you've tried the cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes, you may change your mind.

"All we do is bundt cakes," says co-owner Scott Vogel. "We do one thing and one thing exceptionally amazing and that's cake."

Bundt cakes come in eleven different flavors, plus a featured monthly flavor and even a gluten-free option. The frosting comes in one flavor only, but the velvety cream cheese frosting is perfect for each and every cake.

"We do all the baking here with the freshest ingredients," says Vogel.

There are several different sizes available, from personal to party. From the bite-size buntinis to the 12 inch cakes that serve around 20 people, there's an option for all needs.

"If you're just trying to make a Monday extraordinary just for yourself, we've got a great size cake for you. If you have a function with 100, 200 people or more, we can tier the cakes, We can field those orders as well so we're just here to fulfill whatever cake needs you have in that bundt arena," says Vogel.

While Nothing Bundt Cakes is a franchise, each location strives to root itself in the community. The bakery in Grand Rapids does that by featuring in-store products from the local company, Design Design.

"What we've tried to do is partner with local companies," says Vogel. "All of our greeting cards are from design design, all the candles."

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located on 28th Street. They are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To look at the menu and learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes, head to their website here.

