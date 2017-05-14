Taste of My Town: Palio

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They may serve Italian food, but it's a place unlike most classic Italian restaurants.

Palio opened their doors in late April of 2017. They've been serving up Tuscan cuisine with a modern and fresh take.

"We have an amazing array of dishes," says Blake Murray, General Manager. "We're based on a classic Tuscan cuisine with kind of a different take to it as well."

The atmosphere of the restaurant has the same modern feel as the menu. You'll find bold decor on the walls celebrating a timeless tradition in Italy.

"Palio's named after a famous horse race in Siena, Italy, run twice a year by 17 different districts," says Murray. "They run ten horses at a time and it's just a very exciting festival that the whole city really looks forward to the entire year."

Another tradition from Italy is the hand-crafted Italian pizza oven that cooks pizzas in a matter of minutes.

"The wood fired pizzas are amazing and you can't get enough of them," says a diner.

Another color that splashes the walls: green. Fresh herbs sit on the window sills and are cut fresh daily for dishes.

You can find more information about Palio at their website here. You can also find them on Facebook.

