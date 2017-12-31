Taste of My Town: Pho 616

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Monday begins a new year, so why not try something new? A restaurant in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is serving traditional Vietnamese dishes.

Pho 616 may seem intimidating by the name alone, but give it a try and you'll love their signature noodle broth bowl on a cold winter day.

"Pho is pretty much a Vietnamese version of a noodle dish," said co-owner Han Lee.

Diners agree, the namesake dish at Pho 616 is scrumptious.

"Its noodles and beef and it's a bunch of flavors and it's great. Highly recommend," said one diner.

"The meat is really good with the rice noodles. The sriracha adds a good spice to it," said another.

The restaurant has other traditional Vietnamese dishes too. "Our concept is a to-go concept where we focus on the popular street items of Vietnam. We have the pho which is what we're known for, the noodle dish."

Pho 616 is a family business with mother and son working side by side. It's the recipe of Cam Loadn Nguyen that visitors so enjoy. She and her son Cam co-own the restaurant with Han.

"I love this place because I think it's very authentic. It's some of the best pho that I've ever had in Grand Rapids," said another diner. "It was really tasty. The quail eggs are a bit unique but something fun to try. I got the chicken noodle soup and it's kind of an herby style of chicken noodle but really tasty and big portions so I'm a fan.

"People...they're blown away. They love it. They can't believe they haven't had it before. They can't believe they're just now finding out about it," said Han.

And if you are looking to feed your caffeine addiction, look no further than their Vietnamese Iced Coffee which features Cafe Du Monde coffee, with chicory, and sweet and condensed milk.

Pho 616 is one of the few Vietnamese restaurants in Grand Rapids. "We wanted to bring a different concept, a different cuisine to folks that either live, work or commute through the city of Grand Rapids."

"I really enjoy coming to this place on a cold winter's day. It heats you up."

"Just try it. Like anything else you don't know if you like it until you try it and it's definitely a dish I feel like everyone should try at least once," said Han.

"Try something new. Expand your horizons. It's good!" said another diner.

You can also find Asian produce and goods at Pho 616. They are open every day of the week.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

