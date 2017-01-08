Taste of My Town: Pieology

A customer-crafted pizza at Pieology.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The process of ordering pizza for the family can be a long one - everyone wants something different, and it usually takes a compromise from multiple people before an order can be made. But there's one new restaurant in town that's making the ordering process easier.

"Pieology is really about our guests," says Bob Sturdy, General Manager. "It's a place where you can come in and get exactly what you want on your pizza at one low price."

For one price, you get to make your pizza however you'd like, with as many toppings as you want. The range of pizza toppings is extensive, and it even includes a gluten free crust and vegan cheese.

Pieology pizzas cook in a few short minutes, so the waiting time is much shorter than the average pizza ordering experience. If you want to take a pizza home and enjoy it there, there is a take and bake option too.

Customers order their personal pizzas at the counter of Pieology.

The restaurant is also giving back to the community in a big way. They host fundraising events for local non-profits.

"We've worked with a lot of the schools in the area, a lot of different organizations, partnering multiple times," says Andrew Jager, fundraising coordinator. "Everyone comes in here and everybody eats here and they pay our paychecks so we should give something back to them."

Twenty percent of the evening proceeds from fundraisers goes directly to the non-profit organization.

Pieology is located at 2006 E Beltline Ave NE, in Knapp's Crossing. They are open seven days a week.





Pieology is located off the Beltline in Knapp's Crossing.

If you are interested in hosting a fundraising event or would like to learn more about Pieology, head to their website here.

