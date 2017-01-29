Taste of My Town: Slows Bar B-Q

Slow's Bar B-Q is located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Slows Bar B-Q has called Grand Rapids home for over a year now, residing in the Downtown Market since 2015. It hasn't taken long for the downtown area to embrace their slow-cooked meets, phenomenal sides, and extensive bar featuring craft beer.

"Slows is everything smoked," says Chef Adam Watts. "We use hickory wood and we smoke every meat from chicken wings to pork loins and our best sellers are brisket and pulled pork."

"I'm a big barbeque fan and this is probably some of the best I've ever had," says a local diner.

Slows wants to upgrade your Super Bowl party with their game-day package. For $60, the package includes apple barbeque smoked chicken drumsticks, pulled pork sliders, smoked beans, smoked brisket cheese dip and a jar of apple barbeque sauce. The package also includes a growler for half off.





The pulled pork sliders are part of the game-day package from Slow's Bar B-Q. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

The restaurant is also changing the way dinner hours will operate. Previously, diners at Slows Bar BQ would order food cafeteria-style.

"Starting at four o'clock in the afternoon, we switch over to full service so we have servers now in the dining room and they're taking drink orders and food orders and that's really what we've heard that Grand Rapids wanting so we're giving them that," says Watts.





Diners love the quick pace during the lunch hours, but also want a more traditional dit-down experience for dinner hours. (Photo: WZZM 13 News)

To order the game-day package, head to the link here.

For more information about Slows Bar B-Q, head to their website here.

