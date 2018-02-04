Taste of My Town: Small Town Sandwich Shop

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - If you aren't looking for it, you might miss it, and that would be a shame!

The Small Town Sandwich Shop is nestled right between Spring lake and Grand Haven off of M-104.

They specialize in, you guessed it, sandwiches...but they offer much more than your run of the mill turkey club. Meredith TerHaar and Laura Hartman checked it out for this week's Taste of My Town.

"The food is just so original and delicious," said a regular.

"I think we're all about just kicking up the sandwiches that remind you of when you were a kid," explained new owner Finn Treece. "Everyone has those moments with their mom and when they had a grilled cheese sandwich and some tomato soup. We take it and we amp it up."

"I love sandwiches everywhere I go but it's always the same burgers or turkey. You come here and it's a different combination of ingredients," said another diner.

Finn bought the place this fall and has exciting plans for what's next. "We have a new spring menu coming up in a few weeks and we've also started cooking our own turkey and pulled pork in house from scratch and we'll be utilizing a smoker this summer to smoke all our own deli meats. It creates a much better product using fresh, local meat instead of having to go through the big sellers.

Just to the left of the menu is something else that sets this place apart.

"The Wheel of Good Fortune is any customer that comes in can donate whatever amount they like to any type of person or family they like. So, a lot of our customers will come in and they'll sell (and buy) a meal for ten dollars and put a coupon up there for a military family to come in. So they can come in, grab it right off the wheel no questions asked and their meal is payed for. It's a great pay-it-forward initiative that we came up with."

Finn and his wife couldn't be happier that this small town is also their home town.

"Spring Lake is a wonderful community, once you're in, you're in. My wife and I live here, grew up here so it's been an amazing experience all around to own something in our own town."

"I'll be back," said a first time guest.

The Small Town Sandwich Shop is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to check out their menu.

