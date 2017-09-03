Taste of My Town: Sweet Seasons

LOWELL, MICH. - As they say, when one door closes another door opens. One baker now has her own thriving business all because her previous employer decided to move on.

Sweet Seasons has now been open for a few months, and it has been a perfect match for both owner Pattie Dlouhy and the city of Lowell.

Dlouhy decided to launch her own cafe after encouragement from her husband. She's been an avid baker for most of her life. Daughter Annelyse has jumped on to help manage the cafe.

The menu consists of homemade baked goods, made from scratch by Dlouhy herself. Items like scones, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecake and quiche are served each morning. The restaurant also serves specialty coffee drinks, using local coffee from Sozo's Coffee Roasting in Ionia. There is a lunch menu as well.

Sweet Seasons is not open on Sundays and they are closed for the holiday weekend, but they do open most mornings at 6AM.

They also hope to become a small event venue, so contact them with questions.

