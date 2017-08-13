Taste of My Town: Sweetwater's Donut Mill

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Sweetwater's Donut Mills' roots run deep in Kalamazoo. "This is our 35th year in business. We are family owned and operated, third generation now," said general manager Tricia Garner.

"The donuts are great, I think they are the best donuts in Kalamazoo," said one visitor.

Their popularity keeps them hopping, nonstop. "A donut will last minutes on the shelf because they are so popular and they go so fast," said Tricia.

Thousands and thousands of donuts are made at their three locations everyday. "We don't even stop to count them, its a continual baking process. All day long it is 24 hours a day at all of our locations. Then we have this fabulous clean up crew who cleans up all our messes because we are making so many donuts so quickly," said Tricia.

So what is it that sets them apart? "I think it's our wonderful combination of homemade things and innovative things, like trying new donuts like the banana split and the new watermelon one we are working on today."

With more than 60 varieties, there really is something for everyone. "Our most popular donuts are the traditional glaze and the Boston cream," said Tricia. "My favorite is the apple fritter which I can never eat the whole thing but that is the best part, you get to take some home," said a visitor.

No matter which flavor you choose, it's likely to put a smile on your face. "People have grown up now on Sweetwater's, families brought their kids in for donuts and now they are bringing their kids in for donuts so its a really wonderful cycle.

Ranked in the top ten in the country twice, it's clear: "Donuts are our passion and I think it shows," said Tricia.

Sweetwater's Donut Mill has two locations in Kalamazoo and one in Battle Creek. They are opening a fourth location in Plainwell, it should be open in November.

